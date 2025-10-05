iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB Stock Holdings Reduced by Legacy Trust

Legacy Trust lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Legacy Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB opened at $367.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $356.10 and a 200-day moving average of $331.91. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $264.17 and a 52-week high of $369.33.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.