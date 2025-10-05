Clarius Group LLC Boosts Stake in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,354 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $882,031,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $785,564,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,537,435,000 after purchasing an additional 649,212 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 55.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,053,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $646,613,000 after purchasing an additional 375,742 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,655,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,472,266,000 after purchasing an additional 358,328 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Down 0.3%

Intuit stock opened at $679.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $700.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $692.11. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $813.70.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.43, for a total transaction of $255,887.19. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,890,685.82. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.63, for a total transaction of $689,397.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,299. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on INTU. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 target price on Intuit and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. CLSA started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $791.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.