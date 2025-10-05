MBL Wealth LLC Has $768,000 Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

MBL Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Wall Street Zen lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $630.89.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $581.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $580.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $561.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $465.59 and a one year high of $601.77. The stock has a market cap of $525.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.50%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total transaction of $178,049.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,833,004.23. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total value of $10,456,032.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,330,922.26. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,391 shares of company stock valued at $20,836,514 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

