Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 142,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $2,174,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 113,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $78.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $79.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.10.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

