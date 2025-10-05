Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $1.67 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,358.3% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 73,084 shares during the period. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,622,000 after acquiring an additional 21,522 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $95.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $95.27. The stock has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.69 and a 200-day moving average of $87.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

