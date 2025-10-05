SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Shares Bought by Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC

Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,835 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,960,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,335,000 after buying an additional 2,643,842 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 99.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,074,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,308,000 after buying an additional 15,489,573 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,394,006,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,237,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,806,000 after purchasing an additional 773,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,260,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,809 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of SPLG opened at $78.73 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $79.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.