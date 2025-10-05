Kickstand Ventures LLC. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Kickstand Ventures LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,874 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 27,259 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $622,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,586,000 after buying an additional 11,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 50,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2%

VWO opened at $54.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.20 and its 200 day moving average is $48.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $54.94.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

