Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Shares Sold by Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of VO opened at $295.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $288.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $296.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

