Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC Has $609,000 Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.3% during the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,431,157.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292,684.65. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,511,060.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,624,689.76. The trade was a 18.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.11.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.1%

PG stock opened at $152.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.51 and a 200-day moving average of $160.00. The company has a market capitalization of $356.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $149.91 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 64.98%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

