Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC Shares Purchased by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $6,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $89,633,000. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $83,747,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 40,316,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,453 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 2,191,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,716,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,605,000 after buying an additional 1,809,024 shares during the period.

DFAC stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.24. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

