Integrated Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Integrated Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of VTV opened at $187.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.37 and a 200 day moving average of $174.93. The company has a market cap of $148.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $188.43.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

