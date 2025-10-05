O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Purchases 333 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 28.9% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.7% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 111 Capital bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $2,087,000. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $504.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.70. The firm has a market cap of $117.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.28. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

