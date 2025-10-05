The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,199 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.1% during the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 222,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $326,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $4,220,599,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8,744.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 320,329 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,724,000 after purchasing an additional 316,707 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 96,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $112.49 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $202.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

