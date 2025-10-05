Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $22.48 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,308 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $22,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,198,000 after purchasing an additional 160,813 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Country Club Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 67,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock opened at $217.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.54. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $218.92.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

