Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,095 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $257.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.06.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.