Simplicity Wealth LLC Buys 8,046 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 27,540 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 26,132 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,012,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock opened at $236.60 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.51. The firm has a market cap of $140.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Baird R W upgraded Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.54.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

