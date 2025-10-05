Highland Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% during the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,212.1% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $48.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.57. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%.U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,833.64. This trade represents a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

