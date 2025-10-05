Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 160 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,236,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,798 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,446,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,165,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,629 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 12,200,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $878,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,322,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,697,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,193 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,300,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,999 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,561.76. The trade was a 22.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,510.56. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,369 shares of company stock worth $1,539,610 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $80.12 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Melius assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

