Legacy Trust Buys 450 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Legacy Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Legacy Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 48,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innovative Wealth Building LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Innovative Wealth Building LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $97.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.31. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $73.17 and a 1-year high of $97.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

