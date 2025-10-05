516 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Purchased by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 3,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $383.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius Research raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $466.53.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total value of $902,649.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,586.40. The trade was a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total value of $7,088,152.16. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 482,505 shares in the company, valued at $199,211,839.35. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,885,492. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock opened at $498.48 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $504.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $436.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $233.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.99 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

