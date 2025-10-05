Financial Insights Inc. Buys Shares of 853 GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 34.6% during the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $37,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 25.6% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $658.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $614.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $568.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE Vernova Stock Down 1.8%

NYSE GEV opened at $595.07 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.25 and a 52 week high of $677.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.99 billion, a PE ratio of 143.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $623.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $500.03.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.