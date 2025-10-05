Clarius Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Clarius Group LLC decreased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 83.9% in the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 10.1% in the second quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 28,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $5,633,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,719 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total transaction of $1,489,427.55. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,350. The trade was a 36.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total value of $1,353,394.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,744.15. The trade was a 34.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,737 shares of company stock worth $16,798,825 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $911.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $914.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $929.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $678.66 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. UBS Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,040.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. FBN Securities raised shares of ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,110.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,122.20.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

