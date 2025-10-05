ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $388,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $469.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $473.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $452.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.66.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

