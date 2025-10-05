Olistico Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Olistico Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 88.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,029 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,993 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 906.8% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 86.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth $29,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.26.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $30.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $30.38 and a 52 week high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 21.82%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

