Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,691 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 94,217,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,476,635,000 after acquiring an additional 15,115,074 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,636,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,240,955,000 after acquiring an additional 926,663 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $940,015,000. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 20,594,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $759,938,000 after acquiring an additional 111,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 20,243,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $746,980,000 after acquiring an additional 427,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.26.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $30.90 on Friday. Comcast Corporation has a twelve month low of $30.38 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.82%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

