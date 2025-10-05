Accenture PLC $ACN Holdings Increased by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 17,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,111 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Accenture by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $245.39 on Friday. Accenture PLC has a one year low of $229.40 and a one year high of $398.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.36. The stock has a market cap of $153.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 48.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $141,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,582.22. This trade represents a 17.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total transaction of $635,794.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,387.05. This represents a 21.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.