Tandem Investment Partners LLC Has $6.49 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Tandem Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.7% of Tandem Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tandem Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG stock opened at $78.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.10. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $79.13.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.