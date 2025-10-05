Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.2% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.62. The company has a market cap of $132.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.74 and a one year high of $101.02.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

