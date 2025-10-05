Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Stock Holdings Lifted by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,601 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,352,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,309,000 after purchasing an additional 912,514 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,251,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,672,000 after acquiring an additional 458,676 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,186,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,839,000 after purchasing an additional 124,452 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,183,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,243,000 after buying an additional 403,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,427,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,914,000 after purchasing an additional 246,944 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of VO stock opened at $295.21 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $296.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

