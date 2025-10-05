Ergawealth Advisors Inc. Has $4.05 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,398 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.8% of Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 54.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.57. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.02 and a beta of 0.03.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

