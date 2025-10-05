Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Sold by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $61.06 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.69. The stock has a market cap of $179.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

