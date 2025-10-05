Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 479 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 67.9% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $6,309,515.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 319,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,228,106.25. This represents a 11.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $2,050,643.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,221.72. The trade was a 31.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG opened at $152.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $356.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $149.91 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 64.98%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.11.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

