USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,446 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,732,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,653,000 after acquiring an additional 583,587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,444,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,557,000 after acquiring an additional 183,095 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,788,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,691,000 after acquiring an additional 153,895 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,744,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,303,000 after acquiring an additional 109,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,209,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,310,000 after acquiring an additional 233,536 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $104.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.12. The stock has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.65 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

