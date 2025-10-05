Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 6.0% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $20,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $481.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $424.29. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $484.77. The company has a market capitalization of $195.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

