iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV Position Increased by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,993 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 3.7% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $12,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,073,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,593,000 after acquiring an additional 270,885 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,223,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,528,000 after buying an additional 2,194,643 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,545,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,343,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,267,000 after buying an additional 902,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,961,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 31.4%

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $68.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $66.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.75 and its 200 day moving average is $63.26.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

