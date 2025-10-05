Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Trading Up 33.3% – Here’s Why

Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Free Report) traded up 33.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.08. 109,966 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 83,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Inomin Mines Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$3.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03.
Inomin Mines Company Profile
Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It explores for magnesium, nickel, gold, silver, copper, chromium, cobalt, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Inovent Capital Inc Inomin Mines Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
