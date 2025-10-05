Olistico Wealth LLC Buys 508 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Olistico Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,427 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 0.8% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 104.0% in the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total transaction of $37,034,041.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,810 shares in the company, valued at $30,614,306.60. This trade represents a 54.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total transaction of $1,709,235.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,312,049.47. The trade was a 21.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,996 shares of company stock valued at $85,261,270 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Trading Down 0.1%

AXP opened at $330.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $320.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $229.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $220.43 and a twelve month high of $349.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. BTIG Research set a $277.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Express

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.