Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $3.43 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,908,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,299 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,576,000 after buying an additional 1,110,990 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,033,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,046,000 after buying an additional 987,197 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,299,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,544,000 after buying an additional 490,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,261,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,452,000 after buying an additional 233,367 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $84.06 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.66 and a 52 week high of $84.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.326 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

