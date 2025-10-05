Private Wealth Group LLC Has $6.41 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,817 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $6,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centennial Bank AR grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 14,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2,931.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

SPSM opened at $46.84 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average is $42.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.