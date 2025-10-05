McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Stock Holdings Increased by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,127 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $300.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $276.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Melius started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Argus lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $324.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.86.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,400. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,690. The trade was a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,407. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

