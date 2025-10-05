Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Acquired by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,393 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,207,743,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 334,075.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,973,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,863,545,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967,705 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,571.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,498,167 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $473,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254,898 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,526,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,590,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,031,217 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $658,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $3,013,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 86,531 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,319.02. This trade represents a 26.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $273,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,733.76. This represents a 10.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 604,571 shares of company stock worth $58,920,741 over the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.03.

UBER opened at $96.53 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $59.33 and a one year high of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $201.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

