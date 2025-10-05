111 Capital Sells 1,001 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

111 Capital cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. 111 Capital’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 53.4% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. IronOak Wealth LLC. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,099,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $363,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 12.1% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 37,768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.69, for a total transaction of $147,631.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 739 shares in the company, valued at $325,669.91. This trade represents a 31.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total transaction of $13,872,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,059.23. This trade represents a 59.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $452.35 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $463.55 and a 200-day moving average of $500.06. The firm has a market cap of $162.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.09, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.61.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $621.00 to $567.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.19.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

