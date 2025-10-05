Hill Island Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Deere & Company $DE

Hill Island Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $619.00 to $602.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.18.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE opened at $462.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $125.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $484.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $489.15. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $387.03 and a 1-year high of $533.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 33.87%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.