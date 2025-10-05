LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $661,000 Stock Position in Southern Company (The) $SO

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. decreased its stake in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Southern were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Southern by 5.9% in the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 5,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 17.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 282,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,979,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 275.0% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 5.8% in the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $94.56 on Friday. Southern Company has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $96.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.45 and its 200-day moving average is $91.47. The company has a market capitalization of $104.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.43.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.08). Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,250,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,897,795. The trade was a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SO. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.08.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

