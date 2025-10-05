The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Purchased by Talbot Financial LLC

Talbot Financial LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 3.2% of Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $33,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 617,504.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 29,058,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,566,005,000 after buying an additional 29,053,586 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,332,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,820,677,000 after buying an additional 40,125 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $1,766,238,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,084,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,138,527,000 after buying an additional 120,272 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,891,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $967,193,000 after buying an additional 225,993 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total transaction of $4,310,079.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,176,283.79. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total transaction of $5,406,197.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,594 shares in the company, valued at $13,469,493.60. The trade was a 28.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,111,828 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.4%

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $790.32 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.38 and a 1-year high of $825.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $755.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $655.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $652.00 to $677.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $771.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $706.00 to $854.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $717.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

