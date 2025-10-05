iShares MBS ETF $MBB Shares Sold by Sutton Place Investors LLC

Sutton Place Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ MBB opened at $95.09 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $95.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.33.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.3363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.