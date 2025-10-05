263,335 Shares in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD Purchased by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 263,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,989,000. MBL Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYLD. GR Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the first quarter worth about $83,299,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 2,605.1% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 3,011,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,346,000 after buying an additional 2,899,903 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,072,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 41.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,799,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,807,000 after buying an additional 1,691,854 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,056,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,886,000 after buying an additional 1,463,026 shares during the period.

Shares of PYLD opened at $26.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.33. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $26.96.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

