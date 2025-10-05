Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH Shares Acquired by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 106.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 139,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,045 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $8,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,506,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,410,000 after buying an additional 5,886,364 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 43.1% in the second quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 313.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 50,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 8,336 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $58.72 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $58.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.62.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.1897 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

