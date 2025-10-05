Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Buys 458 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.3% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $36,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 249,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,772,256.30. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total transaction of $11,942,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 66,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,145,891.60. This trade represents a 39.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.50.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $246.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.38 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

