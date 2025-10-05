OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 99.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 49,447 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,050,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,083,521,000 after purchasing an additional 923,688 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $2,049,784,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,897,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,662,432,000 after purchasing an additional 251,169 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,633,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,370,000 after purchasing an additional 288,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,253,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $967,589,000 after purchasing an additional 347,117 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $120.08 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.05. The company has a market capitalization of $86.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

